- Initiative to Enhance Digital Competencies among Refugees

A venture at Mainz University aims to upgrade the digital abilities of refugees and assist their return to the workforce. This will be accomplished through a mix of in-person lessons at refugee centers in Speyer, Kusel, Trier, Hermeskeil, Bitburg, and Hahn, as well as online courses.

Integration Minister Katharina Binz (Greens) mentioned during the official unveiling of the project, "DigiKosMos", that not every person in the initial refugee centers would be long-term residents. However, she stressed the significance of offering aid to those without a long-term plan, especially considering the ongoing controversy over deportations and expulsions.

The project will last until mid-2027, with a total budget of 2.15 million euros. The bulk of the funding comes from the European Asylum, Integration, and Migration Fund (AMIF), with an extra 215,000 euros from the state. Mainz University has previous experience with such training programs for the intended audience in Speyer since April 2022, through a precursor project.

Christiane Luxem, Vice-President of the ADD authority, disclosed that the feedback from these initial lessons was overwhelmingly favorable. Around 20 in-person courses and a smartphone workshop were organized, with a total of 645 migrants from 27 countries participating, and courses were always fully booked.

The lessons cover subjects like utilizing a PC, file management, web browsing, online research, email correspondence, digital content generation, establishing a digital persona, data security, and deciphering fake news. The project will now extend to other refugee centers and adjust its offerings to better prepare individuals for a concrete return to the workforce - whether in Germany, their home country, or elsewhere. The aim is to influence 2800 people over the three-year period.

The project, aimed at enhancing the digital skills of refugees, will significantly contribute to their employment opportunities. With the project extending to other refugee centers, it aims to assist refugees in returning to the workforce.

