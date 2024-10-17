Initiative proposes examined four-day workweek model, leading to Friday absences without salary reduction

Various German businesses and associations have dabbled in a four-day work week plan this year, where workers receive full-time compensation for less time spent at work. On Friday at 11:00 AM, a study conducted by the University of Münster will be shown in Düsseldorf, also involving Intrapreneur consulting and the "4 Day Week Global" initiative.

A comparable experiment in the UK a year ago showed favorable results. Nevertheless, these studies do not offer a comprehensive snapshot of the entire economic landscape. Over 40 establishments and corporations took part in the six-month experiment in Germany, with nearly two-thirds having fewer than 50 employees.

Supporters of the four-day work week believe that it would enhance employee contentment and efficiency. Opponents, however, assert that it could result in a substantial surge in wages that the majority of companies might struggle to afford.

The "4 Day Week Global" initiative is also involved in the study being presented in Düsseldorf. The implementation of the four-day work week plan by various German businesses could potentially inspire similar initiatives elsewhere.

Read also: