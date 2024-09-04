- Initiation of VW gathering sparks employee demonstrations

At Volkswagen, the union gathering initiated with robust dissents from the staff. Employees showed up with protest banners, voicing their disapproval towards the latest budget-reducing strategies. One banner read, "Keep away from job stability," while another labeled the board as "deceitful" in view of potential salary decrease proposals.

Approximately 10,000 individuals attended the gathering in person, with more joining in digitally through exterior screens. Works council head Daniela Cavallo had earlier expressed worry among the staff and projected strong opposition towards the board's strategies.

Monday saw Europe's biggest carmaker announcing an elevated focus on budget reductions for its primary VW brand, due to the worsening scenario. Closure of German plants and job cuts are no longer out of question. As per the union, the company is also demanding wage adjustments inside its salary structure.

During the off-limits union gathering, top executives Thomas Schäfer (brand chief) and Arno Antlitz (group CFO) were planned to share the budget-reducing plans. Group leader Oliver Blume was also anticipated to be present. Another union meeting was scheduled for later in the day at the Emden location.

Despite the union's opposition, the discussion about employment changes remains a vital topic at Volkswagen. The employees express concerns about potential job loss and wage adjustments due to the company's budget-reducing strategies.

Read also: