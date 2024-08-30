- Initiating the initial phase of activity is in progress.

Unique Scene in Schoenebeck, Salzland District: Fields Brimming with DIY Watermelons

An unusual scene graces the outskirts of Schoenebeck in the Salzland district: fields brimming with watermelons ripe for the plucking. Owing to the recent heatwave, numerous watermelons have matured concurrently, hence a unique week-long deal beginning August 30th, as revealed by local farmer and Elbaue Riding Stables proprietor, Andre Laue. For each watermelon you personally pick, you'll receive an additional one.

For the first time this year, watermelons are being marketed on a 5,000 square meter area. Approximately 5,000 seedlings were carefully planted by hand for the occasion. In spite of the hurdles, such as incessant and prolonged rainfall, the watermelons were ready for harvest from early August. As Laue shared, "The watermelons have been a big hit with visitors."

Besides watermelons, other attractions include a corn labyrinth. The place is also home to two strawberry farms in Schoenebeck and Biederitz (Jerichower Land district), which have been operational for some time. This season, visitors can also select their own pumpkins from a one-hectare field.

