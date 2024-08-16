Initiated his own transition to the United States, Reus undertook.

Marco Reus is no longer a part of Dortmund's plans, forcing him to join a new squad to keep playing football. His journey takes him and his family to the United States, where he's now a part of LA Galaxy, as confirmed by their General Manager, Will Kuntz.

The recruitment of Marco Reus by LA Galaxy was driven by Reus himself. During a serendipitous encounter at a rooftop terrace in Cologne, Will Kuntz received a call from Reus' team, probing his interest in signing the player for LA Galaxy. Reus and Borussia Dortmund failed to agree on contract renewal, with their partnership ending at the close of the previous season, after a decade-long association. The esteemed German Footballer of the Year signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with LA Galaxy.

Reus explained his decision to moved on from Dortmund, stating, "I chose not to carry on playing for Dortmund and had to consider what I wanted to do next. It was evident to me that I wanted to keep playing football." He continued, "My choice wasn't about staying in Germany or Europe. I engaged with Galaxy for the first time in May." The 35-year-old footballing icon acknowledged having other potential opportunities but, ultimately, decided to seize this as his last chance to embrace a new culture in a foreign land.

The transition to Major League Soccer wasn't straightforward. The rights for a transfer to the US were held by Charlotte FC, demanding financial compensation before permitting Reus' move. "They stated, 'We get what we demand, or Marco doesn't join MLS.' These factors are significant for a reason, but it's intensely frustrating in light of such a situation," Kuntz shared. "But generally, you must persuade a player to join, and we're overjoyed that he wanted to and reached out to us."

Reus' exact role within LA Galaxy's current position atop the Western Conference table hasn't been pinpointed. This will be addressed as part of talks between Vanney, the coach, ahead of his possible debut against Atlanta United on August 24. "He's incredibly versatile and we hope to deploy him in various areas, possibly in midfield or further up front. His abilities are self-evident, and he will strengthen our team," Vanney acknowledged. LA Galaxy will see Reus don the number 18 jersey - the number he donned at the start of his professional career at Rot Weiss Ahlen.

Despite the challenges with securing his transfer, Reus' enthusiasm to join LA Galaxy and explore a new culture was undeterred. With his versatility and proven talent, Soccer fans in the United States are eagerly anticipating his contributions to the LA Galaxy's ongoing success in Major League Soccer.

