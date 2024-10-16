Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsCity

Initial wave of migrants makes landfall from Italy.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Italy oversees the operations and maintains security within the camps.
Italy oversees the operations and maintains security within the camps.

Initial wave of migrants makes landfall from Italy.

In the Albanian coastal city of Shengjin, the initial vessel carrying migrants from Italy touched base on a Wednesday. These migrants' asylum petitions are set to be handled within this West Balkan nation. Previously, Italy established two holding centers in Albania, commencing operation last Friday. This marks the first instance of an EU country redirecting migrants to a non-EU nation to curb unlawful arrivals.

Reuters captured images of the "Libra", an Italian naval ship, docking at the old naval site of Shengjin. Italian officials greeted the ship's arrival. The inaugural batch of migrants to be handled under this new policy involves ten Bangladeshis and six Egyptians, who were apprehended in the Mediterranean Sea. They will be overseen in Shengjin before being transported inland to Gjader. Upon completion of their documentation process, they will either be forwarded to Italy if their asylum plea is authorized, or escorted back to their homeland if their plea is dismissed. The facilities in Shengjin and Gjader are overseen by Italian personnel. As per the agreement, no more than 3,000 Italian migrants should be inside Albania concurrently at any given time. Annually, Italian authorities have the authority to dispatch up to 36,000 migrants to the Balkan nation.

The migrants will be processed in Shengjin, a city in Albania, before being moved to Gjader. Italy is sending migrants to the City of Shengjin as part of an agreement to manage unlawful arrivals.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public