- "Initial Residences in Munich": an initial reference

Due to the classic Bavarian official's coat being cozy yet sometimes snug, as the old saying goes, the liberal state of Bavaria offers economical dwellings to its public servants in pricey Munich. Bavarian Minister President Markus Söder and Housing Minister Christian Bernreiter (both CSU) handed over the first 342 units of a state-run Stadibau housing project to their new tenants. In total, 611 new residential units, along with commercial spaces, daycare centers, and parking spots, are being constructed in the new development at Oberwiesenfeld in Munich, as per the Housing Ministry's announcement.

Bavaria is investing a whopping 4.7 billion euros in residential construction this year, revealed Söder. State-owned housing corporations play a significant role in supporting residential construction, particularly during industry contractions, emphasized Bernreiter. To not only liven up the new units but also the surrounding area of the housing complex, the Minister President and Housing Minister planted a tree together.

Approximately 9,000 apartments for public servants

Established in 1974, Stadibau constructs and manages affordable housing for public servants, primarily in Munich. Currently, Stadibau has 8,917 units in the S-Bahn area of the state capital, 1,122 under construction, and around 270 in the planning stages, as per the Ministry.

Munich has been among Germany's priciest cities in terms of rental costs for an extended period. Even full-time employees often struggle to reside in desirable locations and thus settle for lengthy commutes to their city office. The creation of residences has been a contentious political matter in state politics for years.

Eco-friendly features

The Greens, for instance, advocate for the state government to no longer auction off land to the highest bidder but rather utilize it to construct state-subsidized housing. In "Beamtencity," some environmentalists' requests have been considered: for example, it was built relatively tall with six floors and thus space-efficient, there are green roofs and facades, electric columns in the underground parking garage, and photovoltaic systems.

