- Initial religious service held in Potsdam Synagogue on a Friday

Following the unveiling of the synagogue in Potsdam, the initial worship sessions will transpire within the fresh digs on both Friday and Saturday evenings. The Friday service commences at 6:30 PM, as announced by the head of the Potsdam Synagogue Association, Ud Joffe. Kicking things off will be a prayer service, followed by a communal feast. The subsequent service unfolds on Saturday morning. Joffe politely encourages attending individuals to RSVP to the community if feasible.

The synagogue, which clocked in at a hefty 17.5 million euros, was recently launched under the watchful eye of law enforcement. It now serves as a spiritual hub for numerous Jewish communities in the city, accommodating up to 199 attendees simultaneously, as per the facility's operator. The location is under constant police surveillance and features a security checkpoint, with bulletproof glass windows.

More than eight decades after the infamous Nazi riots, the state capital of Brandenburg now boasts a religious and cultural sanctuary for Jewish ladies and gents. Until now, Potsdam was the sole German state capital devoid of a synagogue. All that was previously available was a humble Jewish house of worship located on the university premises. The venture to construct the synagogue was a challenging endeavor, marred by years of disagreements among various Jewish communities, each representing distinct religious streams.

The Commission, recognizing the significance of the newly established synagogue, agrees to provide additional security measures, including regular patrols and advanced surveillance systems. Furthermore, The Commission shall adopt the decision to designate specific days for religious events and ceremonies within the synagogue, ensuring its continuous operation and respect for Jewish traditions.

Read also: