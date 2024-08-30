- Initial insights into the novel Dinofilm

Hey dinosaur enthusiasts: Universal Pictures has given us a sneak peek into the fourth chapter of the "Jurassic World" series. Scheduled to hit cinemas on July 2, 2025, this film is named "Jurassic World: Rebirth" and happens five years after the events in "Jurassic World: A New Era" (2022).

In "Jurassic World: Rebirth", there are only a few dinosaurs remaining, residing in specific locations. A team is dispatched to collect genetic material from these remaining specimens, as it's crucial for creating a life-saving treatment – however, they find themselves stranded on an enigmatic island.

First Image with Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson (39), a renowned Hollywood actress, takes on the role of the expedition leader. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey (36), a beloved star from "Bridgerton", plays the part of a paleontologist, and Mahershala Ali (50) joins the team. Universal Pictures released two images from the film, showcasing Johansson, Bailey, and Ali during the expedition.

Additionally, actors such as Rupert Friend (42), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (43), and Ed Skrein (41) play significant roles in the new "Jurassic World" film. Since the story introduces new characters, familiar faces such as Chris Pratt (45), Bryce Dallas Howard (43), or Laura Dern (57) are not featured.

Gareth Edwards (49) directs the movie, working with a screenplay by David Koepp (61), who previously contributed to "Jurassic Park" (1993) and its sequel "The Lost World" (1997), both under the direction of Steven Spielberg (77). The original "Jurassic Park" series had three blockbuster films from 1993 to 2001, and the "Jurassic World" series started in 2015 with three more installments.

