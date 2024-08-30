- Initial female appointment as head of the Environmental Land Authority

For the first time, a woman will be leading Bayern's primary environmental agency. Attorney Monika Kratzer is set to assume control of the State Office for the Environment in Augsburg starting September 1st, as confirmed by Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber (Free Voters) in Munich. "We've got our first female leader for our main environmental institution," he stated.

Kratzer has been a part of the Ministry of Environment since 1993. Following stints with the State Chancellery and the State Parliament, the 59-year-old has been functioning as division head for technological environmental protection, waste management, and soil conservation in the environmental division for quite some time. In Augsburg, she replaces Landesamt President Christian Mikulla, who will now be focusing on the Ministry of Water Management and Geology.

Kratzer's long-term service in the Ministry of Environment, including roles in the State Chancellery and State Parliament, led up to her becoming the first woman to head Bayern's primary environmental agency. Under her leadership, women in environmental roles within Bayern are expected to see increased representation.

