On September 2, Princess Sofia of Sweden (39) made her return to the public eye after announcing her pregnancy. She and her husband, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden (45), paid a visit to Arvika, situated in the Swedish province of Värmland, on Wednesday. Despite the rain dampening the mood, the people of Arvika welcomed the royals with open arms, presenting the princess with flowers and sharing their well-wishes. Her expanding belly was barely discernible beneath her oversized, white knitted sweater and a blue and white striped scarf.

The trip to Värmland seemed to be the catalyst for the royal couple to reveal the pregnancy, as the palace spokesperson, Margareta Thorgren, shared with the Swedish "Expressen". Princess Sofia felt relieved to be able to attend the festivities in Värmland with Prince Carl Philip without the need for concealment, according to Thorgren. The couple has several engagements lined up in Värmland, including the inauguration of a building, a visit to a museum, and an evening dinner.

Queen Silvia of Sweden chimes in with a thumbs up

As per the Swedish newspaper "Svensk Damtidning", Queen Silvia of Sweden (80) has expressed her joy at the delightful news as well. When approached, she gave an enthusiastic thumbs up and exclaimed, "Yes, that's right! Fantastic!"

On Monday, Sofia and the offspring of King Carl XVI. Gustaf (78) and Queen Silvia made the announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a sweet couple photo: "Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are overjoyed to share that the princess is expecting their fourth child." The palace also confirmed the expected arrival in February 2025.

The upcoming addition to their family will join Prince Julian of Sweden (3), who was born in March 2021. His elder brothers, Prince Gabriel (7) and Prince Alexander (8), were born in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

