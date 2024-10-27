Initial chilly airwave noticed dividing Germany, as weather brings contrast.

Is the Golden Autumn drawing to a close? Multiple areas are hinting at a typical fall transformation: dull, foggy, and damp. However, southern Germany continues to enjoy fortune so far. But by the weekend, a significant call could be made.

Have we inadvertently ushered in an early winter with the time shift? At first, the weather patterns resemble those of today. From Monday to Friday, the north of the country experiences an unfortunate yet still relatively mild weather pattern for the season, with the North Atlantic lows frequent intrusions. Meanwhile, the south enjoys a high over the Alps shifting towards the English Channel halfway through the week.

However, things will get interesting from Friday. Depending on whether the high lies over the British Isles or moves its center between Ireland and Iceland, we might either be hit or barely grazed by the cold front of a Scandinavian low, featuring the first surge of cold, foreign temperatures. Yet minimal precipitation is predicted. For an early winter cold air intrusion with temperatures that are relatively unfamiliar to us so far, this would be enough by the weekend, but a full-blown winter breakthrough with snow reaching the lowlands—as of now—can't be anticipated.

Monday: North bleak, South often radiant

The north is frequently overcast, and particularly in coastal regions and midlands, rain falls. In the south, irritating patches of persistent fog or high fog fields persist all day. Wherever they dissipate or after they do, the sun emerges with only thin, high clouds. Temperatures reach 13 to 15 degrees in the north, where it's perpetually gray, but otherwise, a warm 16 to 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Minimal change

Rain falls in the north with numerous clouds, mainly north of midlands. Sunshine prevails in the south, except for the annoying fog fields. The temperature decreases to 13 to 17 degrees in the north.

Wednesday: Wind picks up

Unfairness persists, with stronger north-west wind only in cloudy northern regions, primarily on the Baltic Sea. Temperatures oscillate between 12 degrees in the Ore Mountains and in persistent fog and 16 degrees in South Baden and on the Alpine foothills.

Thursday: Coast marked by stormy gusts

Strong west wind blows along the entire coast, with stormy gusts possible on the islands. Misdistributed weather patterns result in temperatures ranging from 10 to 16 degrees.

Friday: Remains relatively mild

Clouds persist in the north, with occasional rain. Strong, even stormy north-west wind gusts blow over the Baltic Sea. The center and south enjoy sunny weather after the dissolution of fog and high fog, remaining warmer than expected for the season with 10 to 15 degrees.

Saturday: Cold front causes perceivable cooling

A weak cold front sweeps over Germany from north to south, also bringing scattered showers. In the mountaintops of the Ore Mountains, rain may convert into snow, but only light amounts should be expected. With occasional strong gusts, temperatures drop to 5 to 10 degrees, remaining 11 to 14 degrees along the Rhine.

Sunday: Unusually chilly

After a cold night with lows between 0 to 5 degrees, which may even result in light frost, especially in the mountains and some southern regions, the day unfolds with a mix of sun and clouds, largely keeping it dry. A few snowflakes may fall in the Ore Mountains. Temperatures will only reach 4 to 9 degrees, reaching 10 or 11 degrees along the Rhine and in Emsland. Unpleasant northerly winds with strong gusts along the coast and in the eastern highlands will make it feel even colder. So far, this is not what we're accustomed to during this fall.

