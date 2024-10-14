Initial British Foreign Secretary to Participate in EU Sessions Post-Brexit

During the initial appearance of a British Foreign Secretary at an EU gathering post-Brexit, the importance of mutual security concerns was highlighted by both parties. According to the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the security of the UK and Europe are intertwined, stating, "It's imperative to be firm and clear in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine and the turmoil in the Middle East."

Transitioning from previous administrations, the new Labour government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has vowed to strengthen relations with the EU. EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, a native Spaniard, endorsed this move: "We share numerous security problems and challenges," he stated. "We stand united with Ukraine against Russian aggression. We uphold the UN Charter. We possess identical worries regarding the conflict in the Middle East."

