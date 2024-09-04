- Initial administered doses of the Mpox vaccine reach crisis areas in Africa

Based on the rising monkeypox infection figures in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the initial shipments of EU-donated vaccinations are predicted to touch down tomorrow. This was revealed by the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In August, mid, the EU proclaimed their intent to contribute 175,420 vaccine doses against this viral infection, previously known as monkeypox. So far, approximately 18,000 potential monkeypox cases have surfaced in the Democratic Republic of Congo. These figures are likely to be significantly higher, as per official estimates.

Tedros praised the European Union and urged other countries with available vaccines to contribute their share as well. According to Tedros, the WHO is collaborating with local health authorities to expedite vaccine distribution to the areas experiencing the most severe outbreaks. Concurrently, WHO is conducting awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of misinformation and misconceptions related to the vaccine.

Vaccine not the be-all-end-all

Tedros emphasized that vaccines are merely one component in the fight against the virus's spread. It's equally important to intensify monitoring of infection instances and inform the public about protective measures.

The WHO labeled the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries as a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC) back in mid-August. This is an early warning system that alerts all nations to potential threats.

