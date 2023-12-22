Skip to content
Ingrid Steeger has died at the age of 76

At the age of 76, actress Ingrid Steeger has died in a clinic in Hesse. The TV icon had just undergone treatment for a bowel obstruction.

Ingrid Steeger (here at an event in August 2022) has died at the age of 76.aussiedlerbote.de

Actress - Ingrid Steeger has died at the age of 76

She left her mark on the German TV landscape: Ingrid Steeger has died at the age of 76. The news agency DPA learned this on Friday evening from Steeger's private circle. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported the news. The actress had just told the newspaper that she had to be treated in a clinic in Hesse.

Ingrid Steeger: Death at the age of 76

"I came to the clinic yesterday morning because I had severe stomach pains. I won't be operated on, it will be done with pills. I'll stay in hospital until Friday," she said on Thursday. "I have an intestinal blockage, I'm not feeling well. I'm hoping for the best." Mentally, however, she was "doing quite well", she said.

Steeger was born Ingrid Anita Stengert in Berlin on April 1, 1947 and initially worked as a secretary. In the 1960s, she was discovered by a photographer and worked as a model. In the 1970s, she became known nationwide as the new shooting star of the soft sex film industry.

Steeger became known to German television audiences with her role in the slapstick show "Klimbim" in the 1970s. She last appeared in the Peter Thorwarth film "Goldene Zeiten" in 2006 alongside Wotan Wilke Möhring and "Das A-Team" star Dirk Benedict. In 2019, she was still on stage at the Bad Hersfeld Festival.

Turbulent private life and many relationships

Her private life was also turbulent. After her brief marriage to cameraman Lothar Elias Stickelbrucks, Steeger was in a relationship with "Klimbim" director Michael Pfleghar. "He beat what was on screen out of me. I was his property and was only free when he shot himself," Steeger herself once said. A few years later, Steeger was together with director Dieter Wedel. "He was always good to me," she said about the relationship. This was followed by another marriage and many more relationships.

Steeger had been struggling with health problems for some time. Among other things, she was dependent on a wheelchair and had lost a lot of weight. In the fall of 2022, she announced that she would have to go into a nursing home after a fall in her own home. From there, she was admitted to a clinic on Tuesday, where she died.

