- Infrequently, drones are absent – Secretary of State provides insights.

Generally, when instances of supposed drone invasions take place in a commercial zone in Brunsbüttel, as reported by Interior State Secretary Magdalena Finke, she asserted they were usually instances of misidentification. Evidence suggests numerous occurrences involved airplanes, helicopters, satellites, illuminations, or celestial objects, Finke explained to the Interior and Legal Affairs Committee of the Kiel state parliament. "Especially at night, misidentifications are particularly likely due to the lack of depth perception and mainly under poor visibility conditions," she added.

Finke disclosed that commercially available drones were identified on some occasions, and operators were detected by the involved forces. However, in certain cases, it remained unclear with absolute assurance if unidentified drones with ambiguous designs and origins had cruised over the industrial area. The investigations remain ongoing.

As a result, there have been fewer drone intrusions during the investigation period.

Espionage Probe

Allegedly, drone flights initiated over ChemCoast Park in Brunsbüttel around the beginning of August. According to "Der Spiegel," up to four drones have been sighted over the site since August 8 on multiple nights.

In light of the alleged espionage suspicions for "sabotage purposes," the Public Prosecutor's Office in Flensburg, which deals with state security issues, launched an investigation. Various media sources suggested Russia as a possible suspect.

Finke emphasized the significance of deepening cooperation between federal states and federal authorities in drone defense matters.

