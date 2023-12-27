Household - Infrastructure projects: Tschentscher continues to rely on the federal government

Despite the precarious federal budget with massive savings, Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher continues to rely on financial aid from Berlin. The federal government is supporting important infrastructure projects such as the construction of the subway line 5, the SPD politician told the German Press Agency. "According to the federal government, this is not going to change." Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had once again confirmed "that the agreed projects will also be implemented".

Tschentscher emphasized that the Hanseatic city was also co-financing projects that it had not even conceived. For example, the relocation of the Altona long-distance and regional train station - "a measure that was not thought up by the city, but by Deutsche Bahn, because it is enormously important for the Deutschlandtakt". The city is supporting the project and is accompanying it with its own investments in order to develop a high-quality new district on the site of the new long-distance train station.

"Other federal states are now having to cut back on their investments due to a budget emergency," said Tschentscher. "We are not doing that." Investments will continue to be made in the construction of apartments, schools, universities, cultural facilities and police and fire stations.

However, market conditions have also changed for the city, said the SPD head of government. "This means that construction is becoming more expensive for everyone, for the private sector as well as the public sector - without this being due to poor planning or bad management."

Source: www.stern.de