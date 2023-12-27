Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsspdvolker wissinggerman press agencyfinancesfederal governmentberlinhamburghouseholdfdppeter tschentschergermanyinfrastructure project

Infrastructure projects: Tschentscher continues to rely on the federal government

The federal budget situation is catastrophic - and could have an impact on Hamburg. However, Mayor Tschentscher is certain: money will continue to flow from Berlin for important infrastructure projects.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Peter Tschentscher (SPD), First Mayor of Hamburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Peter Tschentscher (SPD), First Mayor of Hamburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Household - Infrastructure projects: Tschentscher continues to rely on the federal government

Despite the precarious federal budget with massive savings, Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher continues to rely on financial aid from Berlin. The federal government is supporting important infrastructure projects such as the construction of the subway line 5, the SPD politician told the German Press Agency. "According to the federal government, this is not going to change." Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had once again confirmed "that the agreed projects will also be implemented".

Tschentscher emphasized that the Hanseatic city was also co-financing projects that it had not even conceived. For example, the relocation of the Altona long-distance and regional train station - "a measure that was not thought up by the city, but by Deutsche Bahn, because it is enormously important for the Deutschlandtakt". The city is supporting the project and is accompanying it with its own investments in order to develop a high-quality new district on the site of the new long-distance train station.

"Other federal states are now having to cut back on their investments due to a budget emergency," said Tschentscher. "We are not doing that." Investments will continue to be made in the construction of apartments, schools, universities, cultural facilities and police and fire stations.

However, market conditions have also changed for the city, said the SPD head of government. "This means that construction is becoming more expensive for everyone, for the private sector as well as the public sector - without this being due to poor planning or bad management."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public