Infowars, the conspiracy theory-driven empire of Alex Jones, is set to be dismantled and its components auctioned off, serving to compensate the Sandy Hook grieving families.

Everything from the InfoWars.com domain, as well as its social media accounts, subscriber list, and production equipment, including the studio set, will be auctioned off individually to the highest bidders on November 13, as per the handling auction house's plans.

The revenue generated from the sale, potentially reaching millions of dollars, will contribute towards reducing the $1.5 billion Jones owes to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy victims. Jones was ordered to pay this significant sum after promoting false conspiracy theories about the 2012 event that resulted in 26 casualties.

As the sole proprietor of Free Speech Systems, the company fell under Jones' personal liquidation and was handed over to a court-appointed trustee, who is now arranging the auction.

Any party interested in bidding for InfoWars, including the questionable supplement store, is permitted to use the property as they see fit.

In a statement on their sale site, the company handling the transaction, ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, specified that this transparent sale process allows any interested party to participate, provided they adhere to the sale terms and meet the qualification criteria, which includes supplying proof of financial capacity to complete the sale.

Christopher Mattei, representing some of the Sandy Hook families in Connecticut, asserted that the judge's decision is a "significant step forward" towards a "fair and equitable distribution of Free Speech Systems' assets for all the families."

Mattei added that Free Speech Systems would now be auctioned, implying that Jones would no longer own or control the company he built. This development moves the families closer to their objective of holding Jones accountable for the harm he has inflicted.

Jones has hinted at the possibility of one of his allies purchasing Infowars. While this would not inhibit him from continuing to broadcast under a new owner, Jones would still be required to pay back the debt he owes the Sandy Hook families with any income he receives.

Furthermore, there's nothing to stop Jones from discussing the Sandy Hook massacre or the families. Although Jones now acknowledges the massacre, he claims to be a target and "framed" by the government. The only circumstance that may prevent Jones from mentioning Sandy Hook is through a separate settlement with the families.

Jones has expressed hope that a patriotic ally will purchase Infowars during his Friday show, without disclosing who this might be.

However, another wealthy bidder could also decide to participate in the auction and gain control of the Infowars platform for alternative purposes, such as prohibiting its usage to perpetuate dangerous lies and conspiracy theories.

During the court hearing on Tuesday, the court-appointed trustee signaled that they would liquidate Jones' other intellectual property as well, including his account on the social media platform X with 2.8 million followers.

Regardless, even if all of Jones' personal intellectual property is sold, along with Infowars, it is unlikely to surpass a substantial portion of the amount he owes the Sandy Hook families.

In the interim, the conspiracy theorist has sworn to continue broadcasting until Infowars is auctioned. On Friday, he urged followers to buy his merchandise, stating, "I am literally empty myself."

