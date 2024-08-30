Information exists regarding the forcibly removed Afghans.

During the wee hours, Germany expels 28 wrongdoers to Afghanistan. This move marked the initial expulsion to the nation since the Taliban seizure in 2021. However, who are these culprits and what misdeeds did they commit? The men were found guilty of offenses such as sexual assault, profound physical harm, attempted murder, and drug violations. Here's what's publicly disclosed:

Hesse transported six malefactors. "It's justified and essential to deport miscreants and risky individuals to Afghanistan too," stated Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein.

Baden-Württemberg pushed out five "grave transgressors," as Migration State Secretary Siegfried Lorek clarified. One committed sexual assault on a 14-year-old in the Ulm vicinity along with three other offenders. Among the deported were "grave aggressors punished for attempted murder," and a "recurring and habitual offender who had faced court over 160 times."

Lower Saxony expelled five men as well. They ranged from 20 to 30 years old and were deported either directly from prison or from liberty, revealed Interior Minister Daniela Behrens. Their offenses included manslaughter, sexual assault, serious physical harm, mistreating the vulnerable, deceit, and larceny.

Bavaria expelled three men. Two were sexual miscreants, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann unveiled. A third breached the narcotic laws. All three were convicted and are 27, 29, and 30 years old.

Saxony-Anhalt carried two sexual miscreants on the flight to Kabul, the state government reported. One was penalized with a multi-year juvenile sentence for two rapes. "The second person was convicted for sexually abusing minors; at present, there are ongoing investigations against him for rape and providing narcotics to minors."

Berlin also sent two miscreants on the deportation flight. Both were serious offenders, one penalized for repeated physical harm and the other for sexual assault, Interior Senator Iris Spranger disclosed.

Thuringia sent away a 25-year-old who arrived in Germany as an unaccompanied minor in November 2015. In 2018, he was sentenced to 13 months in a juvenile detention center for aggravated physical harm. In 2021, he received a total jail term of 24 months for physical harm, armed robbery, and resisting law enforcement officers. He was in jail from February 2021 to March 2024 and reappeared in the legal system after his release.

The men deported from Lower Saxony for sexual assault had committed heinous crimes against their victims. Unfortunately, one of the individuals expelled from Saxony-Anhalt was convicted for multiple rapes.

