According to an emergency call obtained by CNN's local affiliate Todo Noticias, hotel staff requested immediate police intervention just before Payne's fall. The manager explained, "We've got a guest who's overpowered by drugs and alcohol." He further described the guest as being "aggressive," destroying property, and causing havoc in the room for "two or three days." The manager feared for the guest's life and requested an urgent response, stating that they were unable to enter the room due to the guest's behavior.

Emergency Response

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, informed The Associated Press that Payne had leaped from his balcony. Police arrived at the scene in response to the emergency call, cautioning of an "agitated individual potentially under the influence of drugs or alcohol." Photographs of the damaged room, released by Buenos Aires police, depicted a shattered television.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne's demise and conducting an autopsy.

Mental Health Struggles

Over the past few years, Payne openly discussed his struggles with mental health and substance abuse. In a 2019 Sky show called “Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking,” he spoke of the persistent feelings of loneliness, admitting, "There's moments where that level of loneliness and people constantly getting to you… it almost kills you occasionally."

On the “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, Payne discussed his alcoholism, stating, "It was a problem," and adding that it had "extremely severe" components. He explained, "It felt like when we were in the band, securing us because of how massive it got was to just lock us in our rooms. And of course, what's in the room? A minibar. So, at a certain point, I thought, well, I'll have a one-person party – and it just continued throughout many years of my life."

Rise to Stardom

Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, Payne studied music technology at City of Wolverhampton College. He gained fame after appearing on the British TV contest show “The X Factor” in 2008 at 14 years old, returning to audition again in 2010 on Simon Cowell's advice. Payne gained popularity alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, forming One Direction after they were grouped together on the show.

The beloved boy band quickly gained a global following, earning the title of being the first group to have their first four albums debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. They sold over 70 million records worldwide before disbanding in 2016.

One Direction was known for hits such as "What Makes You Beautiful," “Best Song Ever,” “Story of My Life,” “Steal My Girl,” and “Night Changes,” and Payne's solo singles include "Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)," which reached No. 10 on Billboard's Hot 100, "Familiar" and “Bedroom Floor.” He recently released the song “Teardrops.”

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with former Girls Aloud member and “X Factor” judge Cheryl Tweedy.

The scene outside Payne's room was described as chaotic by the police, with potential involvement of drugs or alcohol, making it a subject of entertainment news.

Payne's struggles with mental health and substance abuse were widely publicized, often becoming the center of tabloid entertainment.

