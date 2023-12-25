Society - Influencer: AI cannot yet recognize sign language

According to deaf music performer Cindy Klink, artificial intelligence (AI) is not yet able to recognize sign language well. "It's a work in progress, but very difficult," said the 26-year-old influencer in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In sign languages, not only the hands are important, but also the facial expressions and the mouth image. "If it were only about the hands, there would have been an AI that could do that long ago," she said. "But because the face is so extremely important, it's still a work in progress." For example, the BIGEKO research project is currently underway in Germany, which aims to translate sign language with the help of AI.

Cindy Klink from near Koblenz performs songs in sign language to make music accessible to people who are deaf or hard of hearing. The law student publishes videos of her performances on Instagram and Tiktok, where she is followed by hundreds of thousands of people. She also performs live on stage with stars such as Wincent Weiss and Die Fantastischen Vier. She recently recorded a music video with social media star Levent Geiger. She now also uses a hearing prosthesis.

The 26-year-old explains that she adapts her performance to the feelings that the song conveys. "If it's a love song, you can see that, then I look friendlier. If it's an ironic song, you can tell from my facial expressions that I'm secretly thinking: this is pure nonsense." The same applies to aggressive songs. "It's not just the facial expressions that are different, the gestures are also stronger and wilder or softer, depending on the song."

