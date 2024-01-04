Prices - Inflation rises to 3.4 percent: food more expensive

Inflation in Bavaria picked up again in December. The price increase amounted to 3.4 percent after 2.8 percent in November. According to the State Statistical Office on Thursday, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased in price by 5 percent compared to the previous year, clothing by 4.3 percent and services by 4.0 percent. Net rents rose by 2.4 percent and ancillary housing costs by 5.2 percent. Travelers have to pay significantly more for overnight stays: Innkeepers have increased prices by 7.8 percent within a year. In contrast, motorists paid an average of 1.8% less for petrol and diesel, and light heating oil was even 6.5% cheaper in December than at the end of 2022.

Source: www.stern.de