Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfoodmunichpricesprice increasebavariaConsumersbeveragesinflation

Inflation rises to 3.4 percent: food more expensive

Inflation in Bavaria picked up again in December. The price increase amounted to 3.4 percent after 2.8 percent in November. According to the State Statistical Office on Thursday, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased in price by 5 percent compared to the previous year, clothing by 4.3...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read

Prices - Inflation rises to 3.4 percent: food more expensive

Inflation in Bavaria picked up again in December. The price increase amounted to 3.4 percent after 2.8 percent in November. According to the State Statistical Office on Thursday, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased in price by 5 percent compared to the previous year, clothing by 4.3 percent and services by 4.0 percent. Net rents rose by 2.4 percent and ancillary housing costs by 5.2 percent. Travelers have to pay significantly more for overnight stays: Innkeepers have increased prices by 7.8 percent within a year. In contrast, motorists paid an average of 1.8% less for petrol and diesel, and light heating oil was even 6.5% cheaper in December than at the end of 2022.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Joel case: manslaughter charge against 14-year-old

The public prosecutor's office has brought charges of manslaughter against a 14-year-old suspect in the case of six-year-old Joel from Pragsdorf (Mecklenburg Lake District), who was killed. The indictment was received on December 21, a spokesperson for the Neubrandenburg district court...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Joel case: manslaughter charge against 14-year-old

The public prosecutor's office has brought charges of manslaughter against a 14-year-old suspect in the case of six-year-old Joel from Pragsdorf (Mecklenburg Lake District), who was killed. The indictment was received on December 21, a spokesperson for the Neubrandenburg district court...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public