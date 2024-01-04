Inflation rate rose to 3.7 percent in December
Inflation in Germany picked up speed again at the end of 2023. Consumer prices in December were 3.7% higher than in the same month last year - after 3.2% in November, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday based on preliminary figures.
Source: www.stern.de