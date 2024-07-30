- Inflation rate in July at 2.6 percent

Consumer prices in Saxony-Anhalt rose slightly in July, according to the State Statistical Office. The inflation rate stood at 2.6 percent, the same as in June. This rate indicates the average annual change in prices for goods and services.

Statisticians recorded a significant increase in the prices of goods and services. Contributions for private vehicle insurance services rose by 30.9 percent. The costs for nursing homes and care homes also increased significantly. For instance, the services of home care for the elderly and disabled became 17.4 percent more expensive in the last year.

Prices for hotel stays and overnight accommodation, as well as for alcohol and tobacco, also increased by 7.4 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Clothing, shoes, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also became more expensive. However, furniture, lighting, appliances, and other household items became cheaper.

The rise in consumer prices can lead some individuals to consider reviewing their existing private vehicle insurance policies. Despite the inflation, the costs for certain household items like furniture and appliances managed to decrease.

