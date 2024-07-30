Inflation rate forecast at 2.3% in July

Food prices increased by 1.3 percent in July, slightly more than in June. The increase in services remained stable at 3.9 percent. Energy became 1.7 percent cheaper in July, compared to a 2.1 percent decrease in June.

Since April, inflation has been largely stable, slightly above the two percent target set by the European Central Bank. The July figures are provisional. The final results will be published by the statistical office on August 9.

