- Inflation in Saxony again above 3%

Inflation rate in Saxony has risen above the three-percent mark again. According to preliminary figures, the annual inflation rate in July was 3.1 percent, as reported by the State Statistical Office in Kamenz on Tuesday. In June, the rate had dropped to 2.8 percent, and in May, it was also at 3.1 percent.

Services, in particular, have become more expensive compared to 2023, with prices increasing by 4.3 percent. Consumers had to pay 1.9 percent more for goods than in the previous year.

Compared to June, consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent in July. Typical for the holiday season, air fares (up 18.3 percent) and package tour prices (up 10.1 percent) increased significantly, the statistical office reported.

In this context, other expenses for consumers have also seen an increase, partly due to the rising inflation rate. The cost of certain non-essential items has risen by over 5% compared to other years.

