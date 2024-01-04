Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsnrwinflationnorth rhine-westphaliaConsumersinflation rategermanydüsseldorfprices

Prices - Inflation in NRW rises for the first time since September

Inflation in North Rhine-Westphalia has increased again for the first time since September. In the most populous federal state, the inflation rate rose to 3.5 percent in December, according to the State Statistical Office in Düsseldorf on Thursday. In November, it had amounted to 3.0 percent. In a monthly comparison, consumer prices fell by 0.1 percent in December.

The Federal Statistical Office will announce an initial estimate for December inflation throughout Germany at 2.00 pm. The authority will also provide a figure for the average inflation rate in 2023. Economists expect a figure of around six percent for 2023. According to the Federal Office's figures, the annual inflation rate was 6.9 percent in 2022 and 3.1 percent in 2021

In December, district heating in NRW in particular was significantly more expensive than a year ago. The state office reported a price increase of 40 percent for December. Heating oil, on the other hand, was 13.6% cheaper. Food also became more expensive, rising by 4.8% compared to a year ago.

