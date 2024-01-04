Inflation expected to reach 5.9 percent in 2023 - inflation increased in December

According to the Federal Statistical Office, inflation rose again in December to 3.7 percent year-on-year. In November, inflation had stood at 3.2 percent. In the final month of the year, prices for energy products (up 4.1 percent) and food (up 4.5 percent) were higher than average.

However, there was a base effect in the case of energy: prices were comparatively low at the time due to the government's December emergency aid in December 2022. The federal government had taken over the monthly discount for private households for gas and heating.

The authority plans to publish final results on inflation in December 2023 and for 2023 as a whole on January 16.

Source: www.stern.de