- Inflation continues to decline in the Saarland

Inflation in Saarland continued to slow in July. The inflation rate stood at 2.7 percent year-on-year, according to the State Statistical Office in Saarbrücken. In June, the inflation rate was 2.8 percent, and in May, it was 2.9 percent.

Electricity prices saw a slight decrease of 0.5 percent compared to July 2023. Consumers experienced significant relief in the prices of firewood and wood pellets, with a price drop of 15.4 percent. On the other hand, district heating became significantly more expensive (up 28.8 percent). Fuel prices at Saarland gas stations remained nearly unchanged, with a decrease of 0.1 percent.

Food prices increased by 1.6 percent, the office reported. Notably, edible fats and oils saw a significant increase of 13.3 percent. Eggs and dairy products became cheaper by 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Saarland residents spent 8.2 percent more on food and drinks in restaurants and bars in July compared to a year ago. Clothing and footwear prices rose by 3.7 percent since July 2023.

