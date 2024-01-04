Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewspricesgermanyConsumers

Inflation at 5.9 percent for 2023 as a whole

Consumer prices in Germany have risen by an average of 5.9% in 2023. This was the second-highest inflation rate in a full year since reunification, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday on the basis of preliminary figures.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read

Inflation at 5.9 percent for 2023 as a whole

Consumer prices in Germany have risen by an average of 5.9% in 2023. This was the second-highest inflation rate in a full year since reunification, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday on the basis of preliminary figures.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest