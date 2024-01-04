Inflation at 5.9 percent for 2023 as a whole
Consumer prices in Germany have risen by an average of 5.9% in 2023. This was the second-highest inflation rate in a full year since reunification, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday on the basis of preliminary figures.
