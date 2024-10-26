"Inflamed Flame" - DFB Women Radiate at Wück's Bizarre Debut

Following just three coaching sessions under the new national coach, the German women's football team showcased speed and skill at London's Wembley Stadium. Significantly, a three-player unit profited from Christian Wück's concepts. However, defensive issues also surfaced as a concern.

Giulia Gwinn's keen decision-making abilities became evident after the 4-3 victory of the German women's football team against England. Inside her Bayern jacket pocket, she held a crumpled England jersey belonging to double goal scorer Georgia Stanway, which she revealed with a charming chuckle.

The souvenir from her teammate was one reason why Gwinn, as team captain, left the London Wembley Stadium with a sense of achievement. The other and far more crucial factor was how the German squad seamlessly tied up their victory in a high-tempo, debut match under Wück's guidance. "One can be extremely proud to participate in a game like this," stated Gwinn.

The DFB team claimed a 3-0 lead against the European champion and vice-world champion within only 29 minutes. "That was already insane," said Linda Dallmann. "You could already sense that we entered the game with immense focus." Wück responded to a related question: "My thoughts were primarily focused on movement: It's jogging."

Gwinn: "Everyone was energetic"

Numerous ideas from the coaching team bore fruit, Wück shared: Swiftly switching (like the 1:0 and 3:0), frequently altering sides (such as the 2:0), and maintaining pressure off their own goal (which worked effectively during the first 30 minutes but not consistently afterward). "The game essentially encompassed everything we aimed for today," said Dallmann.

Gwinn spoke of a wonderful "energy" that permeated throughout the week. On Monday, the first team-building session between Wück and the squad took place on the training pitch, and since Friday evening, it was undeniable: The coach is inspiring. "Everyone was eager to display their ability to play under him," said Gwinn.

The Germans, who previously earned bronze at the Olympics under Wück's predecessor Horst Hrubesch, but in a less refined manner, are undergoing a transformation. The adjustment lies in abandoning "playing it safe" and always having five players behind the ball, explained Gwinn. Instead, they now opt for "riskier" moves, even from defense, with finesse.

Even before the first-half goals by Gwinn (4th minute, penalty/11) and Klara Bühl (29th), German attacking waves surged through Wembley. Astonishingly, this was accompanied by the fourth German goal by Sara Däbritz (72nd, penalty). The 47,967 football enthusiasts in Wembley were left amazed, especially since they also witnessed a fourth German goal by Däbritz.

Bühl, Brand, Dallmann? "Unrivaled level"

"His philosophy is essentially that he trusts us immensely and encourages us to play bravely," Gwinn explained Wück's approach. "Every player was prepared to take the risk," she added, emphasizing this particularly in offense, where Wück lauded the duo Dallmann/Bühl and Wolfsburg's Jule Brand as "unrivaled level." He was also highly satisfied with debutant Giovanna Hoffmann, who set up the 3:0 goal, warranting her inclusion in the lineup due to her physical presence.

Wück was only truly frustrated with the goals conceded by Stanway (33rd, penalty/36th) and Lucy Bronze (81st). "These all originated from our mistakes," the former Bundesliga professional lamented. The most significant error happened to goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who accidentally let the ball escape her hands following an innocuous cross, leading to the 3:4 scoreline.

On Monday, the German team aims to reduce mistakes further in preparation for their match against Australia in Duisburg, with Popp, the long-standing captain, bidding farewell in her 145th and final international appearance (6:10 PM/ZDF). Wück has emphasized that the focus will solely be on the sporting aspect. Popp will begin as captain but will not play the entire game, as the coach has announced. "For me and for the team, this match serves as a test to drive the next development." The transitional phase might be happening faster than anticipated.

