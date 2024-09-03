Infiltrations of Cyberbully perpetrators within the New World Order collective

This group, identified as the "New World Order," is reportedly engaging in digital intimidation. Law enforcement has conducted raids in six different states against this online collective. They're accused of bullying, threatening, and verbally assaulting a specific social group.

Online terrorism, threats, and verbal attacks, particularly towards individuals with disabilities, are at the center of these allegations. The authorities have taken action against ten suspects in various states.

Supposed members of the "New World Order" have been accused of heading a criminal organization, with offenses such as organized cyberbullying and cyberstalking. The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden and the Central Office for Combating Cybercrime (ZIT) of the General Prosecutor's Office in Frankfurt am Main made these claims.

During the raids in Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, and Lower Saxony, investigators seized numerous digital devices and storage media for further examination. According to the BKA and ZIT, the administrators of the "New World Order" frequently targeted vulnerable individuals, mainly from the online streaming community, with their bullying, threats, and verbal assaults.

Hate Speech

Moreover, the use of symbols associated with unconstitutional groups or spread of hate speech via comment sections is a common tactic. The group's objective, according to the statement, is to humiliate the victims and drive them away from their online activities. Victim's personal information is also shared online.

The organization is also known to misuse emergency services. They would, for example, falsely report a fire at the victim's apartment to the fire department, or a gas leak to the gas service. They even make false reports of violent crimes to the police, aiming to deploy special forces to the victim's apartment during a live stream and detain them, a practice known as "swatting."

The Commission, recognizing the severity of these activities, shall adopt a decision to impose sanctions on individuals involved in this cyberbullying and cyberstalking operation. Further, rigorous online monitoring and regulation are necessary to prevent such hate speech and digital intimidation.

