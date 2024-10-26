Infiltration of Donald Trump's smartphone by cybercriminals originating from China.

Emanuel-certified cybersecurity experts have identified Chinese hackers as the perpetrators behind a comprehensive attack on the mobile devices of prominent figures in the U.S. presidential campaigns. This list of victims reportedly includes the devices of Republican nominee Donald Trump, his vice-presidential pick J.D. Vance, and individuals assoiciated with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' campaign.

Two reliable sources have revealed this information, stating that China might have been using this incident as part of an extensive cyberespionage operation. At present, no clear indications have been found about any data breaches.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a statement, standing firm on their commitment to exploring unauthorized infiltrations into U.S. telecommunication infrastructure by Chinese-linked individuals. However, they failed to offer any specifics about the targeted entities.

Sources suggest that Trump and Vance were among those whose phone numbers might have been involved in this cyberattack. This is presumed to be an extension of a broader cyberespionage strategy allegedly initiated by China.

Steven Cheung, spokesperson for Trump's campaign, declined to supply any additional details. Instead, he levied accusations towards the rival Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' team, claiming they encouraged hostile entities such as China and Iran to orchestrate such cyberassaults.

Prior to this, FBI Director Chris Wray had cautioned lawmakers about the threat of Chinese hacking incidents during his appearance before Congress in January. Wray revealed that investigators had successfully dismantled a covert operation called Volt Typhoon, whose key targets were small household and business routers in the U.S. These targets encompassed essential infrastructures, such as water treatment facilities, the power grid, and transportation systems on a national level.

More recently, Wray acknowledged the conclusion of a different Chinese government operation that purportedly targeted universities, government agencies, and various non-governmental organizations, injecting potentially harmful software into more than 200,000 devices, including devices commonly found in households and workplaces.

The FBI's ongoing investigation suggests that China might be expanding its cyberespionage activities, not just targeting political figures, but potentially influencing critical national infrastructures as well. This assessment aligns with the warnings issued by FBI Director Chris Wray about the escalating threats from Chinese hacking incidents.

