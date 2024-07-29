Skip to content
Infant seriously injured by flame

Lighting a fireplace injures a child severely with a backdraft. Two others suffer minor injuries.

Due to a backdraft from a table fireplace, a toddler in Friedrichshafen (Lake Constance district) was seriously injured. The toddler was taken to a hospital by helicopter on Sunday evening, as reported by the police. Two other people were reportedly lightly injured.

Initial investigations suggest that a relative had filled the table fireplace with a flammable liquid and attempted to light it. This resulted in a backdraft that injured the child. Upon request, the police declined to provide the child's age due to privacy concerns.

It was initially unknown if there was any property damage. A police spokesperson stated that there was no major fire, but the exact extent is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

The child's injuries were a consequence of the dangerous accident caused by the backdraft. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with improper use of fireplaces and flammable liquids.

Comments

