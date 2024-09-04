- Infant Girl Plummets from Fourth Story in Orange Castle

In Oranienburg, a young girl, barely a year old, tumbled from a fourth-floor window on a Tuesday evening. Medical responders swiftly transported the badly hurt kid to the hospital, according to the North Police Directorate's recent report. Preliminary investigations hint that the girl's mother was absentmindedly engaged in cooking, thus neglecting her supervision, leading to the unfortunate incident where the child slipped out of the window.

The hospital reported several days later that the girl's injuries from the fourth-floor fall were severe, increasing concerns about the rising number of accidents involving children. Regrettably, lack of proper supervision seemed to be a common factor in many of these accidents.

