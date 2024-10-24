Industrial entities in Germany anticipate potential unfavorable repercussions should Trump secure victory.

Numerous German industrial organizations express apprehension about potential drawbacks to their operations if Donald Trump gets elected as the US President in November. The Ifo Institute in Munich found that 44% of these companies share this apprehension. In contrast, only 5% anticipate positive impacts. Remarkably, 51% of the industrial companies think it doesn't matter who wins the election.

Andreas Baur, an Ifo researcher, shed light on the issue on Thursday, stating that companies with strong economic connections to the US are primarily concerned. Surprisingly, even companies without direct exports to the US express concerns, as they could potentially be impacted indirectly as suppliers.

The Ifo survey revealed that most industrial corporations anticipate a tight election race. Approximately half of these companies believe Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, has the upper hand, while every fifth company believes Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, has the advantage. The remaining third views the two candidates as neck and neck. The Ifo surveyed around 2000 industrial companies in September.

