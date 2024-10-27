Indulge in the Sweet Life: Up to an Exorbitant €12,000 a Night

Italians certainly know how to live their lives to the fullest. I venture from Lombardy to Tuscany, visiting both the "Villa Belvedere" on Lake Como and the "Villa Belvedere" in Florence. Here, I indulge in exquisite culinary delights and receive outstanding service, along with a few unexpected surprises.

At the "Villa Belvedere" on Lake Como, nestled near the Swiss border, I discover a charming suite as my dwelling. The historical essence of the estate, evident in the meticulously decorated rooms, captivates me with each visit. The stunning setting in the Italian landscape and the traditional service create a laid-back atmosphere. Here, I can find tranquility and relish in the moment.

Timeless Elegance on Lake Como

The "Villa Belvedere" can be traced back to a cardinal, as evidenced in its grand architecture. I notice this in the expansive, tastefully designed garden with vibrant flower beds and its own jogging path. Even the walking paths are meticulously crafted. The hotel's floating pool is built directly into Lake Como. From the balcony of my room, I have an endless view of the water.

The house is renowned for its exceptional location, impeccable service, and historical rooms, and has been so for centuries. Thus, VIPs like Carla Bruni, Lady Gaga, or Anya Taylor-Joy, famed from the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit", stay here. George Clooney, Will Smith, and Brad Pitt are also familiar with the allure of the location from their past visits in Lombardy. Clooney often dines at the grill.

Since the departure of Danilo Zucchetti, the managing director of the "Villa Belvedere" during my previous stays, there appears to be a new design concept for the interior. I immediately recognize the large floral arrangements – they are new. The staff now adjusts the decor based on the respective season, providing guests with autumnal, wintery, summery, and spring-like accents. The basic historical style of the house remains the signature of the hotel.

Occasionally, a hint of Italian pride creeps into the pure historical nature of the house by a few employees. Most likely, this is due to excessive pride in their homeland.

Unforgettable, Authentically Italian Service

However, the service, especially during meals outside of breakfast, is devoid of any arrogance. The locations for dinner vary during my time at the "Villa Belvedere". I dine once at the grill restaurant and once at the veranda restaurant. Both times, the restaurants are fully booked.

The service staff work diligently and remain attentive. The head waiter of the grill restaurant, Andrea Lodigiani, maintains control and is always present when needed. He recommends the right dishes at the right time and brings the specialties directly to the table. The ambiance remains pleasant throughout.

My personal highlight in service is Vincenzo Cello, the head waiter in the "Platano" restaurant at the pier. Despite the constant traffic, he maintains order and attends to each guest individually. His kindness and warmth are particularly evident when he addresses each visitor by name.

Rath's Travel Rating (current rating in bold):

Villa Belvedere: An Exquisite Suite alongside the Tuscan Arno

At "Villa Belvedere", just 15 minutes outside of Florence in Tuscany, I am welcomed with the same warmth as I was at "Villa Belvedere". The meticulously preserved historical setting and the natural beauty along the Arno transport me back in time to the Medici era. The esteemed "Leading Hotel of the World" has hosted numerous famous guests, including Madonna and David Bowie in the past.

My 250 square meter exquisite suite, like the entire property of "Villa Belvedere", harks back to the Medici family. I can feel the echoes of the past in every corner of the hotel, which has stood since the 13th century, originally serving as a summer residence for the Medici.

My suite features a terrace with a small garden. The Arno flows just a few meters below the building – an awe-inspiring view and an impressive soundscape. The landscape, with its gentle hills, is a visual masterpiece in itself. The old manor houses create a historical atmosphere unlike any other.

Personal and Warm Service near Florence

The "Bernardaud" porcelain I am served at "Il Verrocchio" is a delightful surprise. Of course, I also relish in the magnificent view of the idyllic scene on both banks of the Arno here.

The branded porcelain, which looks ancient, is a perfect match for the restaurant's theme. I am surprised to learn that it is actually a product of "Bernardaud", one of the finest porcelain manufacturers in the world, although not originally from Italy.

In some of these luxurious hotels that date back to ancient manor houses, the head waiters often delegate duties to others. "Villa Belvedere" stands out positively in this regard. The head waiter takes an active role, professionally leads his team, and excels in his duties himself. He also greets each guest by name. The hotel serves as a shining example of how warmth can trickle down from the leadership.

Two luxurious establishments, "Villa la Massa" and "Villa d'Este," offer indulgence and tranquility in an opulent, historical setting. These venues vow to provide a gastronomic journey under the banner of Italian "La Dolce Vita" with their in-house eateries.

The excellence of the local and international dishes and beverages, particularly wines, is taken to new heights due to the proficiency and geniality of the staff in Lombardy and Tuscany. Lack of excessive Italian pride keeps the atmosphere welcoming rather than arrogant. Ultimately, both hotels have earned their stellar reputation.

Rath's Travel Rating (current rating in bold):

Relating to the Author: Once a grand hotelier and founder of the travel platform www.travelgrand.ch, Carsten K. Rath is a full-time wanderer by vocation. He personally experiences each hotel he critiques for ntv.de.

Rath is responsible for compiling the www.die-101-besten.com ranking and is also the writer of the forthcoming book "Die 101 besten Hotels Deutschlands" to be co-published by "Capital".

In my time at the "Villa Belvedere" on Lake Como, I was advised by the knowledgeable staff on the best hiking trails surrounding the estate, ensuring an enriching experience of the local landscape. Upon arriving at the "Villa Belvedere" in Tuscany, I was warmly greeted and given advice on the most enjoyable local restaurants for an authentic Italian dining experience.

