- Individuals who commit crimes in Berlin are also relocated to Afghanistan

In the inaugural deportation trip to Afghanistan following the Taliban grabbing power, some lawbreakers hailing from Berlin were amongst the passengers. Berlin's Justice Senator Felor Badenberg (CDU) remarked, "The current relocation of wrongdoers from Berlin, in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office, is a significant indication to further bolster faith in the solid rule of law." Initially, the number of men from Berlin on the flight was kept confidential.

Badenberg echoed, "Public safety and defense should always be prioritized. Deportations need to be enforced. The legal system should finally utilize its resources and tools. If it fails to do so, it will face challenges from extremists."

In the early hours, a plane took flight from Leipzig/Halle Airport, bound for Afghanistan. According to dpa, this was the first deportation flight to Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover, confirmed by sources within the establishment.

Onboard the Boeing 787 were 28 Afghan convicts who were transported to Leipzig from various federal territories, in addition to federal police for escorting purposes. This operation was primarily spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Badenberg emphasized that the European Union should also prioritize public safety and enforcement of deportations. The European Union should support member states in their efforts to uphold the rule of law and tackle lawbreakers.

