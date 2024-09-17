Individuals persist in experiencing prolonged health issues post-Covid-19 infection.

Despite the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic as we know it, German Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach shares that many individuals continue to struggle with Long COVID. He mentioned during a meeting in Berlin with experts and affected individuals that the number of individuals dealing with Long COVID is increasing.

"We anticipate millions more to contract COVID this winter," Lauterbach stated. A segment of these individuals may also develop ME/CFS or Long COVID. Though the risk is reduced for those who have been vaccinated or previously contracted the virus, it's still a concern.

Long COVID encompasses symptoms that linger past the four-week recovery period or resurface. Post COVID refers to the condition over 12 weeks post-infection. These symptoms can be debilitating, appearing independently or in conjunction. Common symptoms include extreme, prolonged exhaustion and fatigue, known as fatigue. Other symptoms include breathing and lung problems, headaches, focus difficulties, and memory problems.

The following statistics indicate a potential increase in Long COVID cases this winter. Despite vaccinations and previous infections reducing the risk, some individuals may still develop Long COVID or ME/CFS.

