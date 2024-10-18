Individuals feel isolated. Implementing incremental changes within your local area can yield significant results.

Relocating to a new city, working from home exclusively, or altering your social media usage can sometimes result in feelings of loneliness that are challenging to overcome.

However, Dr. Gail Saltz, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, suggests that investing more in your community could significantly improve the situation.

Approximately 20% of adults in the United States reported experiencing intense loneliness on a regular basis, as per Gallup data released on a Tuesday.

Loneliness in the US has become a major issue, as stated by US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. Numerous studies have proven that loneliness and isolation are related to various health concerns, including sleep disturbances, inflammation, depression, anxiety, and a shortened lifespan.

One drawback of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it constrained opportunities for individuals to see their friends, family, and colleagues face-to-face, according to Dan Witters, research director of the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index.

Although the rate of loneliness has decreased since the pandemic's peak, it has increased slightly during the recent period, as per Gallup's research.

There are two types of loneliness, according to Dr. Gemma Hughes, an associate professor of healthcare management at the University of Leicester School of Business in the United Kingdom: emotional isolation, characterized by a lack of deep emotional connections, and social isolation, defined by the absence of social networks and daily interactions. Both are significant.

Although improving deep, intimate connections may seem challenging to address loneliness quickly, placing an emphasis on investing in your community might be a simple action to take, advised Dr. Saltz.

Invest in your community

Spending time with close friends or family is indeed beneficial for combating loneliness and isolation, but even minor daily interactions can help, said Dr. Saltz.

“When you run errands, engage in small talk. At your coffee shop, ask, ‘How’s your day going? Or what do you think about this new brew they have now?’” she suggested.

Many of Duffy's patients in Chicago have reported going an entire day without engaging with another person while working and attending school from home.

“One of my primary interventions over the past few years has been to engage in face-to-face conversations with people, even for brief moments, on days when my client is hesitant or unwilling to leave the house,” Duffy said. “It's never been regretted.”

Having a pet that requires time outside offers opportunities for exchanging pleasantries, such as at dog parks or while walking, according to Dr. Saltz.

Redirection of attention to search out opportunities to be kind to others is another technique worth considering, she added.

“Much of our current separation is the result of individuals failing to make an effort to be kind; it's not presented as a priority on their list in the slightest,” Saltz said. “The majority of what's uncomfortable about social media, or even in real life, is individuals being quick to be unkind, quick to be judgmental, quick to be divisive, and quick to assume, 'You don't see it the way I do.'”

If you desire pleasant encounters, you should extend those to others, according to Dr. Saltz.

“Kindness tends to encourage kindness,” said Saltz.

Engage by volunteering

Should casual encounters outside of your home be a challenge, you might want to volunteer regularly, suggested Dr. Saltz.

“Assisting others yields a sense of satisfaction,” she said. “Regardless of whether you are lonely or not, it is a mood booster, and it also involves interacting with other people.”

Liking your daily tasks can help alleviate feelings of loneliness, so volunteering for an organization that you care about can be highly beneficial, according to the Gallup data.

“The evolutionary theory of loneliness suggests that loneliness acts as a warning system, encouraging us to seek out companionship because being alone is not good for us; as social creatures, we require the company of others,” Hughes said in an email.

“Responding to that signal by engaging in volunteering or other community activities can serve as a means to establish meaningful relationships.”

Combat social anxiety

For some individuals, interacting with strangers and having pleasant exchanges might come naturally; however, for others, such encounters can be nerve-racking, and social anxiety might have escalated as a result of years without social engagement.

According to Dr. Saltz, the foundation of social anxiety is self-judgment.

You might be concerned about saying something silly, embarrassing yourself or being rejected, but "thoughts are merely thoughts. They are not prophecies of the future. They are not facts. They are not an accurate depiction of others' minds," she said. "Allow the thoughts to arise and pass away."

Dr. Saltz also suggests practicing a few phrases in advance to initiate future conversations.

“Go out feeling somewhat prepared,” she said. “If thoughts resurface after that, remind yourself that they are merely anxious thoughts.”

Even with preparation, keeping the expectation that interactions with others will always be flawless is not advisable, Duffy added.

“In all likelihood, they may stumble or say something regrettable,” he said. “But the cumulative impact of these connections is significant and aids in managing social anxiety over time.”

Feeling all by yourself can make it tougher to connect with your existing relationships for some quality time or a chat over the phone, so remember to reach out, they suggested.

The world of social media might appear to be an easy solution, but it often amplifies feelings of separateness, so aim to spend less time surfing the net, Saltz advised.

Your connection with yourself remains vital even in times of loneliness, they pointed out.

"When a person is grappling with feelings of loneliness, other forms of self-care can be beneficial," they said. "Spending time in nature, even solo, is known to improve mood, for instance. Engaging in a hobby, even if it's a solo activity that you enjoy, can also be beneficial for your well-being."

Don't forget to incorporate regular aerobic exercise to manage stress, anxious feelings, and depression, they suggested.

However, if your feelings of loneliness are causing prolonged periods of sadness and emptiness, or if they're impacting your sleep, appetite, and ability to have fun, they recommend seeking help from a mental health professional.

