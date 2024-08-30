Individuals Convicted of Homicide and Rape Put to Death in the U.S.

Three decades ago, a 57-year-old individual named Loran C. was found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old student in a Florida forest and sexually assaulting his 21-year-old sister. His accomplice is currently serving a life sentence in prison. Recently, Loran C. became the first inmate executed in Florida this year.

The execution took place on Thursday at 6:15 PM local time, following an announcement by the Florida Department of Corrections. Loran C. was sentenced to death in 1995 for his heinous crimes.

As per court records, the events transpired in February 1994. Loran C., along with a friend disguised as his brother, lured the siblings to a campsite. He brutally murdered the 18-year-old by slitting his throat and repeatedly striking his head. Throughout the night and into the morning, he subjected his 21-year-old sister to repeated acts of sexual assault. Following his conviction, Loran C. was sentenced to death, while his accomplice was granted a life sentence.

In July 2024, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the execution. As of now, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a total of 13 executions have taken place in the United States this year. Loran C.'s execution marked the first in Florida during this period.

The execution of Loran C. was upheld by the Court of Justice, affirming the original sentencing following his heinous crimes. Despite several appeals, the Court of Justice consistently denied any mercy or overturning of the death sentence.

Read also: