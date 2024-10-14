Individuals are accused of homicide, allegedly acting in retaliation.

In the heart of Berlin-Spandau, an 18-year-old was brutally slain under the harsh sunlight. The law enforcement is now putting two young lads in the dock for this heinous act. The authorities suspect their intentions were not high, pointing towards a dispute from Turkey as the potential reason.

Approximately five months since this chilling incident, the prosecution has issuance charges against two young men. These individuals, aged 18 and 21, are being accused of committing the murder on May 6th in the Spandau district, as per the judicial authority's declaration. They stand accused of culpable homicide in conjunction with a deadly robbery.

According to the investigation, the two perpetrators devised a plan for the attack weeks prior to execution. The 21-year-old allegedly fired four shots, striking the young man in the back, chest, and lower body. Following this, the 18-year-old is claimed to have brutally stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

The accused fled to Switzerland after committing the crime, where they were apprehended towards the end of May. Their arrests were initiated based on arrest warrants issued by the Berlin prosecution. Both men were extradited to Germany in June and have been in detention in Berlin ever since. They have remained tight-lipped regarding the charges levied against them.

Turkish Rivalry

As per investigators, the underlined motive behind this crime is supposedly a dispute in Turkey, where the victim had a family member allegedly killed by a relative of the accused in May 2023. The 18-year-old victim reportedly feared blood vengeance due to his kinship with the accused, which led him to seek refuge in Berlin.

The prosecution's indictment presumes the fulfillment of four conditions for murder. Alongside greed, deception, and aiding in another crime, they have named other low-level motivations.

