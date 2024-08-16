Individuals apprehended for planning to sell Graceland at auction.

A person from the USA has been apprehended for apparently attempting to sell off Graceland, the renowned residence of Elvis Presley, through a cunning scheme. The United States Department of Justice revealed that this individual is accused of capitalizing on mournful incidents within the Presley family to boost their own wealth. A judge in Tennessee halted the planned auction at the end of May.

This 53-year-old suspect hailing from Missouri deceived investigators by falsely stating that Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis's daughter, had borrowed $3.8 million and utilized Graceland as collateral for the loan. Initially, this suspect aimed to blackmail the family for $2.85 million to resolve the matter. Later, they publicly declared the foreclosure of the 13.3-acre estate. Allegedly, this individual posed as three distinct individuals during the scam.

The foreclosure announcement indicated that the Promenade Trust, an organization responsible for managing the Graceland museum, had missed repaying $3.8 million in debt. In 2020, Presley's granddaughter and Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, inherited the foundation and the estate following her mother's demise. Consequently, Keough filed a lawsuit accusing fraud, and the foreclosure was halted.**

Originally, the Tennessee Attorney General's office examined the case. Eventually, they handed over the investigation to federal authorities in June. Opened as a museum and tourist attraction in 1982, Graceland attracts countless visitors every year, with Elvis Presley passing away there in 1977 at the age of 42.

