Individuals appear to be deficient in crisis management skills within the realm of governance.

A significant majority of Germans express dissatisfaction with the federal government's handling of ongoing predicaments. As per a Forsa survey, 85% of citizens believe the government falls short in providing "solid strategies to lessen the detrimental effects of current situations on citizens and the economy." Two years prior, this figure was at 74%.

Conducted between September 24 and October 14, 2024, the survey, financed by the Federal Association of German Employers' Associations (BDA), surveyed approximately 1,000 adult Germans. The survey is said to be representative, with 280 BDA member companies also participating.

The majority of respondents (68%) pinpoint the government's challenges to its management of current predicaments, while only 20% point the finger at the predicaments themselves.

When compared to the previous administration, 12% have a more favorable view of the traffic light coalition's performance, 21% see no significant difference, and 63% view it as less effective. The sentiment among companies mirrors this, with 5% holding a more positive opinion, 20% viewing it neutrally, and 72% as less efficient.

When queried if cabinet members comprehend public concerns, around three-quarters of both surveyed individuals and companies answered in the negative. The ministers are perceived as distanced from the challenges and worries of the public.

The Forsa survey, which was funded by the Federal Association of German Employers' Associations, also revealed that 72% of participating companies view the government's performance as less efficient compared to two years ago. Moreover, when asked about government officials understanding public concerns, the survey revealed that roughly three-quarters of both individuals and companies answered negatively.

Read also: