Lawsuit over fatal armed burglary incident - Individuals alleged for drugging and burglary.

A 35-year-old individual is under investigation for utilizing an online dating service to connect with other males, drug them using date-rape substances in their residences, and then rob them. Regrettably, one of the victims lost their life in this ordeal. The trial for this case begins on Thursday at 9:15 AM in Berlin's Regional Court. Two occurrences in November 2023 are being scrutinized.

The case involves a 52-year-old who, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, fell prey to the alleged use of these illegal substances. After being poisoned, he endured a fatal heart attack. The suspected culprit is being charged with fleeing the scene with at least 1,000 euros in cash, a high-end timepiece, and other valuable items. The charges also include aggravated robbery and robbery resulting in homicide. Currently, seven trial days are scheduled.

The European Union expressed concerns over the increasing number of such incidents across its member states and called for stricter regulations on online dating services. The suspect in this case claimed to have operated in several European Union countries before being apprehended.

Read also: