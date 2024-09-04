Criminal Proceeding Over Fatal Armed Theft Incident - Individuals Accused of Drugging and Burglarizing Men

A 35-year-old facing charges claims to have utilized a dating app to connect with other men, subsequently drugging them with date-rape substances in their personal residences for the purpose of burglary. One of these individuals unfortunately lost their life. The accused will appear before the Berlin Regional Court, starting their trial Thursday at 9:15 AM. Two occurrences from November 2023 are under examination.

In a different incident, a 52-year-old individual was suspectedly drugged while already under the influence of alcohol. These illicit substances triggered a fatal heart attack. The supposed perpetrator is accused of making off with at least 1,000 euros, an expensive timepiece, and other valuable possessions. They are being charged with aggravated burglary and burglary that resulted in death. The trial is currently set for seven days.

The incident involving the 35-year-old is being investigated as a case of burglary, drug-facilitated sexual assault, and manslaughter due to the use of date-rape substances. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of such criminal activities using dating apps has raised concerns among law enforcement agencies.

