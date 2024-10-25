Individual undergoing shooting incident outside Hesse's police station wasn't in possession of a sharp instrument.

A twenty-year-old individual, fatally shot outside a police station in Schwalmstadt, northern Hesse, wasn't found to be carrying a legitimate firearm. Authorities in Wiesbaden, from the Hessian State Criminal Police Office, stated on Friday that her weapon was virtually identical to a real one. It wasn't evident whether she had discharged her weapon at the officers prior to the fatal shots being fired.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman had earlier drawn attention for driving under the influence and abandoning the scene of an accident during the early hours of Thursday. Her blood sample was acquired at the police station, and she was subsequently released.

At around 6:00 AM on Thursday, she returned to the police station's courtyard and remained inside her car. Upon approach by four police officers, she exited the vehicle and brandished what appeared to be a weapon at them. Two officers retaliated by firing upon her.

The autopsy revealed that the 20-year-old had been struck by at least two bullets, resulting in organ damage and her subsequent demise. Known to the police for traffic violations, her motivations remain unexplained. The four officers are currently under investigation for potential involuntary manslaughter charges.

