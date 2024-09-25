Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsPolice

Individual under suspicion surrenders following Cologne blast event.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
2 min read
The locale experienced a blaze following the explosion, shattering glass and obliterating...
The locale experienced a blaze following the explosion, shattering glass and obliterating entrances.

Individual under suspicion surrenders following Cologne blast event.

At midnight, a blast reverberates through Cologne's Pesch neighborhood, causing chaos. The ground floor café of a multi-dwelling unit is reduced to rubble by the blast. Witnesses affirm seeing two individuals taking off from the scene at breakneck speed. One of these suspects has been apprehended by authorities, along with his legal counsel. The hunt for the other remains ongoing.

Furthermore, the string of explosions rocking Cologne and its vicinity extends, according to police and Prosecutors' reports. In the night, an eatery on the ground floor of a multi-family building in Cologne experienced a blast, causing havoc and engulfing the premises in flames. The blast reportedly had no connection to earlier incidents.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have spotted the two suspects darting away after the blast, with one of them ultimately handing himself over to the authorities later that day with legal representation. Authorities emphasized that no connection between this blast and the earlier incidences, all allegedly connected to criminal elements in Cologne, has been established yet. The suspected individual is reported to have ties with the café.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the second suspect, with a major police operation currently underway in a garden complex in western Cologne, according to dpa information. The fugitive is being searched for by investigators within this complex.

Lastly, a week ago, explosive and arson attacks targeted buildings and vehicles in Cologne and its surroundings. Security experts suspect the Dutch mafia as being behind these acts.

In the latest incidence, the residents of the affected multi-dwelling building in the Pesch district were lightly hurt by smoke inhalation, with two individuals receiving medical attention. The neighboring residents were alerted shortly after 3 a.m., as a loud bang was heard.

Additionally, the Cologne police have taken over the investigation regarding an incident in Solingen, where shots were allegedly fired through an apartment door in a multi-dwelling building during the night. No injuries were reported, but witnesses testified seeing two men scampering out of the building and fleeing the scene in a dark sedan.

Authorities claim there are links between these shots and the latest series of explosions having potential criminal links in Cologne, with investigators suggesting that the shots were intentionally aimed at the person involved in the investigation. More details were not disclosed.

The Cologne police are actively involved in the investigation of the shots fired in Solingen, as they believe there might be connections to the recent series of explosions in the city. The manhunt for the second blast suspect is ongoing in a garden complex in western Cologne, and the police are urgently searching for him.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Based on the reports of the deploying units, the individual involved in the incident was not armed.
Panorama

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace.

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace. A significant event unfolded at a Rewe store situated in Hesse: A man assaulted two individuals, inflicting minor injuries, subsequently secluding himself within the grocery store. Law enforcement officers confronted challenges in apprehending the culprit, engaging in a thorough investigation of the

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
Giant-like individuals identified in the Hochheide district of Duisburg
Panorama

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company.

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company. Following a prolonged hiatus, logistics giant DHL has chosen to reinitiate deliveries to a prominent high-rise located in Duisburg. The resumption of service comes accompanied by strict security measures and scrutiny from the public. The high-rise, regarded as

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
B. Faces accusations of multiple wrongdoings.
Panorama

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation.

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation. In the trial for rape and abuse charges, as well as allegations of other crimes including kidnapping, Christian B., who was previously linked to the Maddie case, had discussions with a former cellmate about various topics during prison time. According to the

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public