Individual under suspicion for apparent attempted assassination on Trump allegedly penned down a document outlining his strategy, as per the prosecutor's assertions.

A person allegedly spotted with a firearm in the same trees where former President Trump was golfing recently in West Palm Beach, Florida, had previously penned a letter denouncing it as an attempt on Trump's life, as stated in a latest court document by federal prosecutors.

The Martin County Sheriff's Department made public the body camera footage on Sunday, capturing the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh on a Florida interstate.

An individual shared details to investigators about Ryan Wesley Routh delivering a package to his residence precedently, containing "ammunition, a metal pipe, various construction materials, tools, four mobile devices, and assorted correspondence." Upon discovering the suspected hit, the individual reportedly explored the contents of the parcel.

One letter, destined for "The World," announced: "This was an attempt on Donald Trump's life, yet I fell short. I exerted all my energy and determination."

The narrative goes that Trump "severed ties with Iran like a youngster and now, the Middle East is in disarray."

This narrative is still evolving and will be updated.

The individual's revelations to investigators sparked widespread interest in the political sphere.In light of these events, the debate about gun control in politics gained momentum.

Firearm discovered at the location in West Palm Beach, Florida.

