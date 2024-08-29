- Individual under attack – child held for alleged attempted homicide

A twenty-nine-year-old individual is under scrutiny for allegedly attacking and critically injuring his father in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, part of Esslingen. According to law enforcement officials, the man has been detained since Wednesday, being accused of attempting to take his father's life via kicks and punches. The attack reportedly occurred on Monday within their shared residence, a multi-unit dwelling.

The senior victim was rushed to the hospital. The son was apprehended on Tuesday. The reason behind the assault remains undisclosed at present.

The charges against the son could potentially involve 'Murder by manslaughter' due to his violent actions. If the father's injuries are found to be fatal, the circumstances of the case could be re-evaluated and upgraded accordingly.

Read also: